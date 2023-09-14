Watch CBS News
26 people injured after tent collapse in Bedford Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than two dozen people were injured after a large tent collapsed during a company function in Bedford Park on Thursday morning.  

The collapse occurred around 10:45 a.m. at what appeared to be a company gathering in a parking lot behind the Design Collective by Cintas at 73rd and Central. 

According to Bedford Park Police Chief Tom Hansen, 26 people were injured.

Five of the victims were seriously injured. 

The buildings department is investigating the tent collapse. 

Design Collective creates workplace clothing for a variety of businesses, according to its website. 

This is a developing story. 

