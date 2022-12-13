OSHA: Safety precautions were insufficient at site where worker died in Buffalo Grove trench collapse

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- The family of a 27-year-old Elmwood Park man was grieving Tuesday, a day after the sewer repair worker was killed when the trench he was working in collapsed on top of him in Buffalo Grove.

As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Tuesday, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an investigation into the circumstances.

The trench in a front lawn in the 1000 block of Aspen Drive in Buffalo Grove was covered up Tuesday. Unfortunately, OSHA says the site did not appear to have the necessary safety precautions to keep the tragic accident Monday from happening.

Nikodem Zaremba died Monday evening after being pulled from the trench by first responders. The rescuers worked for a frantic few hours to rescue Zaremba, but he did not make it.

Nikodem Zaremba Family Photo

Zaremba's former boss said he worked as a trained technician at a plumbing company in Carol Stream before leaving this summer.

Family said Zaremba became the co-owner of a company called Rooter Solutions, which is the company for which he was performing sewer repair work on Monday.

Zaremba was one of three people working at the site of the excavation when it collapsed.

Zaremba's fiancée rushed to the scene when she heard the news. At that point, the family was told he was still alive.

Around 6:35 p.m., he was pulled from the trench and transported to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, where he later died.

A total of 17 fire departments responded to the call.

On Tuesday, an OSHA spokesperson said it "appears there was no cave-in protection in the excavation while they were performing the work" and emphasized that "trenches must have cave in protection."

OSHA records show at least 20 workers nationwide have died in trench collapses since December 2020. Two of those cases were in Illinois, and one was in Indiana.

A GoFundMe created Tuesday afternoon says the family is in shock. It reads:

"It is with great sadness and disbelief that we announce the sudden and very unexpected passing of Nikodem Zaremba 'Smerf' at only 27 years old. "Anyone who knew Nikodem knows what a hardworking, loving, and kind soul he was. He loved and cared deeply for everyone around him whether it was his family, friends, or co-workers. Family was the utmost importance to him, they were his primary motivation in all of his endeavors. To Nikuś friends he was the fun-loving, adventurous goofball who always had your back. To his parents he was their first born son. To his brothers he was the oldest, a strong role model, and forever friend. To his fiancé he was her everything, best friend, soulmate, and future husband. He will be ever-loved.

"The family is understandably shocked by this loss and unfortunately not prepared for all that is happening at this time. During this time they will need help with funeral expenses, daily living expenses, mortgage, utilities, and all of the other necessities. The funds will help out tremendously."

We also learned Zaremba's company had no inspection history because it was just created in August of this year.\

Buffalo Grove tells us a permit was properly issued for this work back in November.