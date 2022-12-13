Crews attempt rescue in Buffalo Grove after person trapped by trench collapse

Several responders try to get trapped person out of hole in Buffalo Grove

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A massive rescue effort was underway on Monday evening in Buffalo Grove for a person who was trapped and buried after a trench collapsed.

Chopper 2 was over the scene where several emergency responders were working in a residential area in the 1000 block of Aspen Drive. Some appeared to be digging and using equipment to rescue the male person.

The village of Buffalo Grove confirmed the Buffalo Grove Fire Department was responding to a reported trench collapse with a trapped, unconscious person. The village said technical rescue specialists worked "feverishly to uncover and remove the patient from the collapse."

At one point, first responders were seen pushing what appeared to be a stretcher into an ambulance.

At 6:35, about an hour after crews were called to the scene, the person was removed and transported to Northwest Community Hospital.

His condition was unknown as of Monday night.