2 found shot to death inside Orland Park home

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are investigating after two people were shot and killed inside a home in Orland Park Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the home, located in the 8500 block of 145th Place.

Upon arrival, officers found two people shot and were pronounced dead.

Initial investigations show that the victims were long-time acquaintances and the shooting revolved around a domestic dispute.

This is an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing with the Illinois State Police processing the scene.