Online Illinois Lottery player wins $500k in Lucky Day Lotto drawing

CHICAGO (CBS) – You may want to check your tickets.

One lucky person won big over the weekend in the midday Lucky Day Lotto drawing.

The player purchased the ticket online and matched all five numbers on Sunday. That prize was worth $500,000.



Those winning numbers again were: 10-36-37-40-45.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize. They're also encouraged to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to claim the jackpot.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game played twice daily in the afternoon and the evening.