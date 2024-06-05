Onetime Chicago youth pastor accused of sex abuse appears in photo at children's art studio

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two women recently told their stories of sexual abuse by a man who served as their youth pastor years ago – and now they say the same man was recently spotted at a newly-opened art studio for children in Lincoln Square.

The women are asking the City of Chicago to do something.

"His wife just opened up a children's play space, art space business," said Ellen Kim.

John Kim, the man who called himself youth pastor at the Salvation Army Mayfair Community Church years ago, is now a convicted felon for aggravated battery. A photo also appears to show him at the Bunny Ears Art House, at 4541 N. Lincoln Ave. in the Lincoln Square neighborhood.

Bunny Ears Art House

His wife is the co-owner.

"For her to open a business, that in turn tells us that you are still willing to have him around you - and you're around children," said Ellen Kim.

Ellen Kim – who is not related to John Kim – and Catherine Park told CBS 2 their stories of sexual abuse as minors that went on for years. They say John Kim was the perpetrator.

Catherine was 13 when she met John Kim. Ellen was 7.

"He would offer to give us a ride, and then whomever that sits in the passenger seat, we just knew, like, OK, he's going to touch me," said Park.

Years later, Park confronted John Kim by email. He apologized, writing, "I want to completely own my actions in the past and say I was wrong."

In January of last year, John Kim was charged with three counts of criminal sexual abuse of a minor. In February of this year, he took a plea deal.

Kim was sentenced to two years' probation, and was ordered to complete a sex offender evaluation program. In turn, the aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges were dismissed – but Kim did plead guilty to battery.

He did not have to register as a sex offender.

"Our goal from the beginning was to get him on the sex offender list, because that is the only legal safeguard that would have protected us growing up," said Ellen Kim.

So seeing John Kim in the photo at the newly-opened children's art space – and learning that the business received a $183,439 community development taxpayer-funded grant from the city – has the women's blood boiling.

The women reached out to the office of Ald. Matt Martin (47th), and so did CBS 2. It now turns out the city is looking into the business application to see if there were any failures in issuing the grant.

Martin released the following statement:

"As a parent in our community, I am deeply alarmed by the recently revealed charges and conviction of John Kim, including his potential affiliation with a business that primarily serves children. At my request, the Departments of Business Affairs & Consumer Protection and Planning & Development are prioritizing a thorough review of the business' license and application for City resources to determine what action that the City may be empowered to take here."

CBS 2 tried reaching both co-owners of Bunny Ears Art House, as well as John Kim, numerous times. There has been no response.

"Are there any safeguards to protect those children?" said Ellen Kim. "Legally speaking, no, because he was not put on a sex offender list."

Late Wednesday afternoon, the city's Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection – which handles licensing – said as part of its application, Bunny Ears Art House claimed only its three owners would be managers onsite with children.

CBS 2 is also told the city is prioritizing a thorough review of the business' license.