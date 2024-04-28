One shot at Merrillville apartment complex

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (CBS) -- One person is injured after a shooting at an apartment building in Merrillville, Indiana, Friday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to the Tan-Tra-A Apartment complex, located at 195 E. 58th Ave., for a report of shots fired and found one person who had been shot.

The victim was then transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told officers that the possible shooter or shooters had gone into a nearby apartment building after the shooting.

Andrean High School was placed on a temporary lockdown due to the incident taking place in close proximity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ridgway at aridgway@merrillville.in.gov or at (219)769-3531, ext. 347. Anonymous tips can also be made at investigations@merrillville.in.gov.