One shot at Merrillville apartment complex

By Beth Lawrence

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (CBS) -- One person is injured after a shooting at an apartment building in Merrillville, Indiana, Friday afternoon. 

Police were dispatched to the Tan-Tra-A Apartment complex, located at 195 E. 58th Ave., for a report of shots fired and found one person who had been shot. 

The victim was then transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

Witnesses told officers that the possible shooter or shooters had gone into a nearby apartment building after the shooting. 

Andrean High School was placed on a temporary lockdown due to the incident taking place in close proximity. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ridgway at aridgway@merrillville.in.gov or at (219)769-3531, ext. 347. Anonymous tips can also be made at investigations@merrillville.in.gov. 

First published on April 28, 2024 / 1:26 AM CDT

