One person hospitalized after Dolton police shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police shot a man early Thursday morning in Dolton.
It happened around 1:07 a.m. in the 600 block of Sibley Boulevard. Dolton police said Illinois State Police assisted with what's described as "non-fatal officer-involved shooting."
The person was taken to an area hospital "with non-life threatening injuries." The officer was not injured. The Dolton Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.
