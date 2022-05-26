One person hospitalized after Dolton police shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police shot a man early Thursday morning in Dolton.

It happened around 1:07 a.m. in the 600 block of Sibley Boulevard. Dolton police said Illinois State Police assisted with what's described as "non-fatal officer-involved shooting."

The person was taken to an area hospital "with non-life threatening injuries." The officer was not injured. The Dolton Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.