One person dead after Westmont fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The person injured in a fire in Westmont has died.

That new information comes from the Westmont fire chief. The fire started early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex. Crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the first floor.

Firefighters found one victim who was taken a local hospital and later died. The intense fire required the help of surrounding fire stations to fight the flames. 

First published on March 24, 2022 / 11:21 AM

