Watch CBS News
Local News

One-of-a-Kind Holiday Show and Sale at Merchandise Mart in River North Ends Sunday

/ CBS Chicago

One-of-a-Kind Holiday Show in River North ends Sunday
One-of-a-Kind Holiday Show in River North ends Sunday 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today is your last chance to check out one of the biggest shopping events of the year in River North.

The One-of-a-Kind Holiday Show and Sale at the Merchandise Mart is back this weekend.

Back for its 21st year - guests are invited to shop from more than 500 artists and vendors from across the country.

Doors open at 10 a.m. on the seventh floor of the Merchandise Mart and close at 5 p.m.

Tickets start at $15. 

First published on December 4, 2022 / 7:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.