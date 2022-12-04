One-of-a-Kind Holiday Show and Sale at Merchandise Mart in River North Ends Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today is your last chance to check out one of the biggest shopping events of the year in River North.

The One-of-a-Kind Holiday Show and Sale at the Merchandise Mart is back this weekend.

Back for its 21st year - guests are invited to shop from more than 500 artists and vendors from across the country.

Doors open at 10 a.m. on the seventh floor of the Merchandise Mart and close at 5 p.m.

Tickets start at $15.