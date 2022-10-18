One dead, one wounded in West Rogers Park shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead and the another is in critical condition after a shooting in West Rogers Park Tuesday afternoon.

At 4:40 p.m., the victims were in a vehicle on Estes Avenue east of Rockwell Street when they were hit by gunfire, police said.

Both victims were shot in the face and were taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital, according to police. One of the victims was reported in good condition, while the Fire Department reported the other died.

The crime scene is close to Indian Boundary Park. It is also only about a mile from the liquor store on Western Avenue near Rosemont Avenue where owner Salim Khamo, 66, was shot and killed in an attempted robbery Monday night.

A large police presence remained at the scene as of just before 6 p.m. The black sport-utility vehicle in which the victims were sitting was also still at the scene.

Neighbors were rattled by the broad-daylight shooting.

"My kids heard the gunshots, and I didn't think anything of it, because it's a nice neighborhood. I don't expect all of this over here," one woman said. "I told my kids to lay low, because I didn't know what it really was."

No one is in custody in the shooting Tuesday afternoon. Area Three detectives are investigating.