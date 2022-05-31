One dead after car drives off Bishop Ford Freeway, rolls over and crashes through fence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead after a Chevrolet Corvette left the roadway and crashed through a fence Tuesday morning along the Bishop Ford Freeway.

Illinois State Police said, shortly before 2 a.m., a vehicle drove off the southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford near 115th Street, rolled over, and crashed through a fence. The vehicle, a yellow Corvette, came to a stop in a private lot near Doty and Kensington Avenues.

West Pullman police activity at 115th & Doty, along the west side of the Bishop Ford, causing IB delays as drivers look at State Police on the scene of a crash involving a Corvette that left the roadway & crashed through a fence. More on your drive at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/7IeVDiHZpx — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) May 31, 2022

Police said one person was taken to the hospital, and was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.