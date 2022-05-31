One dead after car drives off Bishop Ford Freeway, rolls over and crashes through fence
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead after a Chevrolet Corvette left the roadway and crashed through a fence Tuesday morning along the Bishop Ford Freeway.
Illinois State Police said, shortly before 2 a.m., a vehicle drove off the southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford near 115th Street, rolled over, and crashed through a fence. The vehicle, a yellow Corvette, came to a stop in a private lot near Doty and Kensington Avenues.
Police said one person was taken to the hospital, and was pronounced dead.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.