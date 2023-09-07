Old Will County courthouse to be torn down

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- The verdict has been delivered – the old Will County courthouse is coming down.

The Will County Board executive committee ruled Thursday against a resolution to save the now-vacant building.

The Will County Courthouse, 100 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet, was completed in 1969. It stands out for its brutalist architecture.

The building has sat vacant since late 2020, as there were initial plans to demolish it this fall. There had been calls for an adaptive reuse rather than demolition.

There is no word yet on when the demolition will begin.