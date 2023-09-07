Watch CBS News
Local News

Old Will County courthouse to be torn down

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- The verdict has been delivered – the old Will County courthouse is coming down.

The Will County Board executive committee ruled Thursday against a resolution to save the now-vacant building.

The Will County Courthouse, 100 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet, was completed in 1969. It stands out for its brutalist architecture.

The building has sat vacant since late 2020, as there were initial plans to demolish it this fall. There had been calls for an adaptive reuse rather than demolition.

There is no word yet on when the demolition will begin.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 7, 2023 / 6:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.