Future of old Will County Courthouse is in limbo

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The future of the old Will County Courthouse is in limbo.

The building has sat vacant since late 2020, as there were initial plans to demolish it this fall.

On Thursday, the Will County Board met to hear from residents about their views on what should happen to the old courthouse in downtown Joliet.

"We have actually, residents of Joliet, gone through losing a courthouse in the past," said David Veenstra, a Joliet resident, at Thursday's meeting. "My idea is that maybe we hang on to this and revitalize this as a new community center downtown."

At the end of the meeting, the board tabled the decision to delay the demolition of the courthouse. So, for now, the demolition is still on.

First published on August 17, 2023 / 5:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

