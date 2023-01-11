4th suspect in Old Town standoff still at large

Fourth suspect still on the run after standoff in Old Town high-rise

Fourth suspect still on the run after standoff in Old Town high-rise

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police continue to search for a fourth suspect in connection with a SWAT incident Tuesday afternoon in Old Town.

Illinois State Police had been tracking a stolen car after it fled from a stop on the South Side, and followed it to the Old Town Park Apartments, at 1140 N. Wells St., where four people got out of the car and ran into the building.

A standoff ensued, and Chicago Police called in a SWAT team. Police ultimately arrested three men, but a fourth suspect got away. Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) said an 18-year-old is facing charges on Wednesday, and charges were pending against two others.

Chicago Police and Illinois State Police aren't confirming the names of the men who were arrested, only saying the investigation is ongoing.

Police cruisers have been parked outside the building throughout the day on Wednesday, long after police said the building was secure.

"There is a fourth suspect that we are looking for, yes," Chicago Police Cmdr. Robert Rubio said Tuesday night.

Police have remained tight-lipped as they continue to search for that fourth suspect, and investigate what led up to the standoff in Old Town.

Some tenants in the building were locked out for hours on Tuesday, while others were stuck inside their apartments.

"The building is locked down and there's SWAT in here," Margaret McCarthy said Tuesday night.

It all started when police spotted a stolen car on the Dan Ryan, speeding away from Illinois state troopers. They followed it to the Old Town Park Apartments, where four men ran into the building, barricading themselves inside.

Police found two AK-style weapons in the car. CBS 2 has learned the men who ran into the building were holding handguns they later ditched in a building trash chute. Police recovered them in a building dumpster.

There's been a lot of talk and speculation on a Chicago rapper's involvement in this. Police won't confirm that.