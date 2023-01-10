SWAT team surrounds Near North Side apartment tower after suspects run in

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A SWAT team surrounded a luxury apartment building on the Near North Side Tuesday afternoon after two suspects ran in.

We are told police were chasing two men who ran inside the Old Town Park Apartments, 1140 N. Wells St.

The crime for which they were wanted is not known.

This started with an Illinois State Police pursuit.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications said Division Street was closed between Orleans and Wells streets, while Wells Street was closed between Division and Hill streets.