Watch CBS News
Local News

SWAT team surrounds Near North Side apartment tower after suspects run in

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A SWAT team surrounded a luxury apartment building on the Near North Side Tuesday afternoon after two suspects ran in.

We are told police were chasing two men who ran inside the Old Town Park Apartments, 1140 N. Wells St.

The crime for which they were wanted is not known.

This started with an Illinois State Police pursuit.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications said Division Street was closed between Orleans and Wells streets, while Wells Street was closed between Division and Hill streets.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 10, 2023 / 5:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.