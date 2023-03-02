Chicago area suspects charged for illegal cryptocurrency kiosk operation

CHICAGO (CBS) – An business and three individuals facing charges in Ohio for illegally owning and operating cryptocurrency kiosks have ties to suburban Chicago communities.

Prosecutors in Cuyahoga County in Ohio announced charges against S and P Solutions, Sonny Meraban, 45, Reza Mehraban, 75, and William Suriano, 69, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, conspiracy, and license requirement violation for running the kiosks between August of 2002 and last month.

Cryptocurrency kiosks refers to cryptocurrency ATMs, like Bitcoin ATMs.

As a part of the announcement, prosecutors confirmed that the U.S. Secret Service and Lisle police executed a search warrant at the company's office in Lisle on Wednesday morning with help from the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office. This was the same police activity that Lisle police warned about, but provided few details on.

In addition, Cuyahoga County prosecutors said Meraban was arrested during another search warrant execution at his residence in Naperville. Suriano was also arrested in Riverside, Illinois.

Prosecutors said the individuals charged were operating the kiosks without a money transmission license and that they falsely represented their money transferring capabilities to Ohio regulators to avoid detection.

The U.S. Secret Service Cyber Fraud and Money Laundering Task Force conducted the investigation with help from several other law enforcement agencies including four from the Chicago area.

The investigation remains ongoing.