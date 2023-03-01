Authorities mum on police search near businesses in Lisle

CHICAGO (CBS) – There was police activity near a commercial area in west suburban Lisle early Wednesday, although authorities have not disclosed any details on the reason.

The Lisle Police Department said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning there was police activity as officers were conducting an investigation near Ogden and Yackley Avenue, although there was no threat to the public.

In responding to one commenter on the post, the department said "Lisle PD assisted a federal agency in executing a search warrant."

Tim Gilroy, of the Secret Service Chicago Field Office, said his office had no comment on the matter, but he believed that the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office would issue a statement on Thursday. While he could not discuss what the search was about, he said it was a part of their financial crimes mission.

CBS 2 reached out to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office for comment, but the agency said it is not involved in the case.

An employee at Home Pride Services, in the 1900 block of Ogden Avenue, told CBS 2 they saw police cars around a truck in the parking lot right next to a nearby business. Other businesses in the area said they didn't see any activity.

The U.S. Secret Service announced a press conference on Thursday morning by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office in Cleveland, Ohio. On an agenda for the news conference, the prosecutor's office listed the press conference as relating to "Operation/Cryptocurrency Kiosks." A spokesperson for the agency said cryptocurrency kiosks refers to cryptocurrency ATMs, and used Bitcoin ATMs as an example.

Part of the operation took place in DuPage County, although the spokesperson said more details would be discussed at Thursday's press conference.