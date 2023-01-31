Watch CBS News
Celebration at O'Hare with unveiling of Terminal 5 extension

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big celebration at O'Hare airport as the city unveiled the new extension of Terminal Five.

It's a light filled area with 10 new gates surrounded by energy-efficient smart glass. Crews broke ground on the terminal in 2019, using more than $1.3 billion to expand and update it.

Delta Airlines will now call Terminal Five home, and the space includes the new Delta Sky Club. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she can see a huge difference from when she walked through terminal five while flying in and out of chicago.

"This is incredible. It is big, it is wide, it is bright, it is welcoming," Lightfoot said.

Crews broke ground last year on a new six-story parking garage at Terminal 5. It's scheduled to open in 2024 and will double parking at the terminal.

