O'Hare union: Understaffed airport not ready for NASCAR event

CHICAGO (CBS) -- O'Hare International Airport workers said they are not ready to welcome all the visitors coming to town for the NASCAR street race.

Workers from UNITE HERE Local 1 presented a report before Chicago's City Council meeting. They said it shows understaffing will cause long customer wait times and dangers for employees.

"I'm happy that NASCAR is coming here. Opening up (DuSable) Lake Shore Drive for them to drive around. My main concern is when people come to O'Hare. The first thing you're going to see is us workers. I want to give you the best experience you can get. But with low wages and not a pension, people are not coming to O'Hare," said Justin Castillo with UNITE HERE Local 1.

The workers also said their boss, HMSHost is not prepared for the influx of visitors at O'Hare.

