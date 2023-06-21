O'Hare concession workers to address City Council with concerns ahead of NASCAR Street Race event

CHICAGO (CBS) – Staff workers at O'Hare will head to Wednesday's City Hall meeting to address the upcoming NASCAR Street Race in July.

At 9:30 a.m., before aldermen meet, workers will tell City Council they are understaffed and not ready to welcome visitors coming to town for the NASCAR Street Race.

Workers from UNITE HERE Local 1 will present a report they say shows understaffing caused long customer wait times and dangers for employees.

The workers say their boss – HMSHost - is not prepared for the influx of visitors at O'Hare.