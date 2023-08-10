Hawaii vacationers return to O'Hare describing Maui devastation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least 36 people have been killed in raging Hawaii wildfires, with many of the fires still not contained.

For many, it's a race to get out.

CBS 2 Suzanne Le Mignot reports from O'Hare International Airport, where she just spoke to some of the lucky ones able to get a flight back to Chicago.

A mother and daughter said among the happy moments on their trip to Maui were images of devastation they will never forget from their Hawaiian vacation.

"Very, very, scary situation."

Suzie Burgin of Danville shared a photo with CBS 2 after arriving from Maui at O'Hare. It was taken at the resort where she was staying on the island. Bright orange flames from the wildfire illuminated the night sky.

"It's a beautiful picture, but it's also a very devastating picture," Burgin said.

When the wildfire started, Burgin was taking an eight-day vacation on Maui with three generations of her family.

"We had to have bus escorts, police escorts. We were all on charter buses. They just took us from the resort, put us on charter buses, and dropped us at the airport. Pretty much like, 'Here, good luck. Find a flight out,'" Burgin said.

She said the ride to the airport was mind-boggling as she took photos of areas the wildfire reduced to ashes.

"We had to drive and see all of that devastation as we went to the airport, so there were just cars that were charred on the side of the road, and all of Front Street is completely gone. We ate at a restaurant there on Sunday, and now it's completely gone," Burgin said.

While Suzie's mother, Susan McGilvrey, has beautiful memories of days at the beach with her family, her heart is heavy for those still on the island.

"The people just, all you've got left is cement from their houses. There's nothing there," McGilvrey said. "It's just hard to describe that they've lost everything. I feel sorry for them."

McGilvrey said when thinking of images, she remembered the flames, saying it was scary. It was just too close.

