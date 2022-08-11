Watch CBS News
Officer, suspect wounded in shootout during traffic stop in Richmond, Indiana

RICHMOND, Ind (CBS) -- Indiana State Police are investigating after an officer and suspect are wounded following a shootout during a traffic stop Wednesday evening.

Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton responded to a call around 6:30 p.m. to assist other officers with a traffic stop in the area of North 12th Street and C Street.  

A 47-year-old man riding a moped was located and stopped.

During the traffic stop, officer Burton's K-9 partner Brev was used to conduct an open-air sniff around the moped and indicated the possible presence of narcotics, police said.

While speaking with the rider, he allegedly pulled out a firearm and fired several rounds toward officers – striking Burton. Officers on the scene returned fire as the rider fled on foot.

After a brief foot chase, the rider was apprehended and was treated for gunshot wounds by the officers before being transported by ambulance to Reid Hospital in Richmond. 

Officer Burton, 28, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and later airlifted to a hospital in Dayton Ohio where she was listed in very critical condition.

She has served with Richmond Police Department for four years.

The Wayne County Prosecutor will determine actual criminal charges for the suspect upon review of the case. 

This investigation is active and ongoing

August 11, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

