CPD officer shoots at suspects who shot into SUV, wounding 2 in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are wounded after a shooting in Englewood Saturday evening.

Police said the shooting happened in the 5900 block of South Halsted Street around 7:08 p.m.

Chicago police officers were driving in the area when they saw three suspects get out of a Toyota Corolla with one of them shooting into a Nissan Rogue SUV.

A police officer fired at the suspects, but they escaped. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

The offending vehicle was found later unoccupied.

The two victims inside the SUV, a 54-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, were shot and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in unknown condition.

The officers were not injured.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA,is now investigating. The Officer(s) involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.