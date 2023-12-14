Both from Colombia, an officer and migrant child bond at Shop With A Cop event

Chicago kids Shop With a Cop for the holidays

Chicago kids Shop With a Cop for the holidays

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of Chicago cops served differently on Thursday.

They escorted kids from underserved communities through the aisles of Target, helping them each spend a $100 tax-free gift card.

CBS 2's Noel Brennan shows us the connection one officer made during the annual Shop With a Cop event.

"We're going shopping! We're going shopping!"

If she weren't perusing the aisles of Target, Officer Margarita Garcia would be on patrol.

"I work in the 14th District. One of the best districts in the city of Chicago," Garcia said.

On Thursday, she shops for five-year-old Melanie and 12-year-old Jose.

"We have $100 to spend on whatever toys they like, and we're also learning math because we gotta keep a total of what we're getting because we cannot go over $100."

The "Shop With a Cop" event is in its 18th year hosted by former Chicago Bear, Israel Idonije.

"We've been partnered with Target and Chicago Police for all these years just to show that we're a city that cares for another," Idonije said. "I hope we can keep doing this for many years more to come."

Dozens of cops. More than 100 kids. And one shopping spree.

"So, it's a fun experience and a learning experience," she said.

Some of the cops see themselves in the kids.

"This is Melanie. She's actually a resident of the 14th district. She came here from Colombia, and my family's from Colombia, and I know where her family's from. Bogota, and my family's from Cali and I have family in Bogota, too," Garcia said.

Melanie and her family live in a shelter in Humboldt Park.

"Well, your school and your shelter is doing a great job," Garcia said.

Their first home was the police station where Margarita works.

"Just recently, we shut the station down. We had some families that were there a good four to five months," Garcia said.

Migrant families left the station, but stay on Margarita Garcia's mind.

"Now we want to give them as much a normal life as every young child should have," Garcia said

At the end of this shopping spree, carts are full and so is the heart of a cop.