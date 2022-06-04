Offender shot with own weapon during struggle with police in Oakland
CHICAGO (CBS) – A male offender is shot and wounded after his weapon discharged during a struggle with police in the Oakland neighborhood Friday night.
Police said around 9:55 p.m., tactical officers observed the male standing with a group of people in a park, on the 700 block of East 37th Street, with a weapon in his waistband.
Officers approached the offender and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the offender's weapon discharged – striking him in the leg.
The offender was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital for his injury.
No officers were injured. A weapon was recovered on the scene.
Area One detectives are investigating.
No further information was immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.