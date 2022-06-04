Offender shot with own weapon during struggle with police in Oakland

Offender shot with own weapon during struggle with police

CHICAGO (CBS) – A male offender is shot and wounded after his weapon discharged during a struggle with police in the Oakland neighborhood Friday night.

Police said around 9:55 p.m., tactical officers observed the male standing with a group of people in a park, on the 700 block of East 37th Street, with a weapon in his waistband.

Officers approached the offender and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the offender's weapon discharged – striking him in the leg.

The offender was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital for his injury.

No officers were injured. A weapon was recovered on the scene.

Area One detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.