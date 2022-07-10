Offender shot while attempting to rob business in Rosemoor

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot while trying to rob a business in Rosemoor Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 10300 block of South Calumet around 12:01 p.m.

Police said the offender tried to rob the business at gunpoint when someone inside the business shot him.

The offender fired shots back but did not strike anyone, police said.

The victim was transported to Christ Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the chin.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.