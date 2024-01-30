Off-duty Chicago police officer Tangie Brown charged with drunk driving in fatal crash in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer is facing drunk driving charges after jumping a curb and hitting and killing a woman while off-duty last month in the River North neighborhood.

Tangie Brown, 40, turned herself in on Monday on multiple charges in the death of 56-year-old Maria Schwab, of Texas.

Brown faces felony charges of aggravated DUI involving death and aggravated use of a communication device involving death; misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and failure to give information or render aid; and traffic citations for improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed.

Tangie Brown Chicago Police

A police report on the crash said Brown was using her cell phone while driving south on State Street just north of the Chicago River bridge around 12:30 a.m. On Dec. 7, when she dropped her phone and tried to pick it up, nearly swerving into the center median.

She then tried to correct course, and ended up swerving into the right lane, jumped the curb, and hit Schwab and a second woman, before hitting a fence where Brown came to a stop outside of the House of Blues.

After the crash, Brown stayed in her car, and failed to call for help or assist either of the victims, according to the police report.

Schwab was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The other woman Brown hit was treated at the scene for a cut to her hand and abrasions to her legs.

A police supervisor took Brown to Northwestern for a blood draw, which later determined her blood alcohol level was 0.093, above the legal limit of 0.08.

Brown was relieved of her police powers on the day of the crash.

At her detention hearing on Tuesday, Cook County Prosecutors said she had three drinks at a Chicago Police Department holiday party at the nearby Tree House Chicago bar at LaSalle and Kinzie.

Brown was released from custody while she awaits trial, but is not allowed to drive without getting permission from the Illinois Secretary of State's office.