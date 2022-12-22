Off-duty Lincolnwood police officer car struck by gunfire in Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (CBS) – An off-duty Lincolnwood officer is safe after fleeing the scene of a shooting in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 3000 block of North Cicero Avenue at 3:14 a.m.

Police said the 27-year-old officer was traveling in her vehicle when she heard multiple shots fired.

The officer accelerated her vehicle in an attempt to flee the scene and drove to the 25th District station.

The officer says she observed the suspects were shooting from a black sedan.

She was not injured and refused treatment.

No one is in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.