Watch CBS News
Local News

Off-duty Chicago police officer robbed at gunpoint on Far South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 45-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint on the city's Far South Side Sunday morning.

The victim told officers around 5:30 a.m., in the 10100 block of South Wood Street, he was approached by two unknown armed males who exited a silver-in-color Kia sedan and demanded his property to which the victim complied.

The offenders returned to the car and fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

A source tells CBS 2 the victim was an off-duty Chicago police officer.

No injuries were reported, and no one is in custody.

Area 2 detectives are investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on December 31, 2023 / 1:33 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.