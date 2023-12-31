Off-duty Chicago police officer robbed at gunpoint on Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 45-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint on the city's Far South Side Sunday morning.

The victim told officers around 5:30 a.m., in the 10100 block of South Wood Street, he was approached by two unknown armed males who exited a silver-in-color Kia sedan and demanded his property to which the victim complied.

The offenders returned to the car and fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

A source tells CBS 2 the victim was an off-duty Chicago police officer.

No injuries were reported, and no one is in custody.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.