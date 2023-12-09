Off-duty Chicago police officer killed in traffic crash in Tinley Park

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (CBS) – An off-duty Chicago police officer was killed following a traffic crash in Tinley Park Saturday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of 179th Street and LaGrange Road.

Village officials say both drivers were taken to Silver Cross Hospital where the officer was pronounced dead. The other driver involved was transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in unknown condition for treatment. The identity of the officer is unknown.

The Tinley Park Police Department's Accident Investigation Team is investigating.

