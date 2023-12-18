Watch CBS News
Local News

Off-duty Chicago police officer fires weapon during attempted carjacking in Ashburn

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Off-duty CPD officer fires weapon during attempted carjacking on South Side
Off-duty CPD officer fires weapon during attempted carjacking on South Side 00:13

CHICAGO (CBS) – An off-duty Chicago police officer fires their weapon while trying to stop an attempted carjacking in the city's Ashburn neighborhood Sunday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Sacramento Avenue.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests were made, police said.

No further information about the incident was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on December 18, 2023 / 6:27 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.