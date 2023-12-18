Off-duty Chicago police officer fires weapon during attempted carjacking in Ashburn

Off-duty CPD officer fires weapon during attempted carjacking on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – An off-duty Chicago police officer fires their weapon while trying to stop an attempted carjacking in the city's Ashburn neighborhood Sunday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Sacramento Avenue.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests were made, police said.

No further information about the incident was immediately available.