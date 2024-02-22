Watch CBS News
Local News

Off-duty Chicago Police officer involved in shooting on North Side

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

Off-duty CPD officer involved in shooting on Chicago's North Side
Off-duty CPD officer involved in shooting on Chicago's North Side 00:54

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An off-duty Chicago Police officer was involved in a shooting in broad daylight in Lincoln Park Thursday afternoon.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability confirmed it was investigating an off-duty officer involved in a shooting in the 2700 block of North Halsted Street. It was not believed anyone was struck by the gunfire.

Activity was centered in an alley north of Schubert Avenue just east of Halsted Street.

A black sport-utility vehicle was seen in the alley, and investigators were seen putting down evidence markers.

Police were also canvasing the area for physical or perishable evidence.

Police were also called to the 700 block of West Diversey Parkway – just to the north and east – to find suspects in the incident.

First published on February 22, 2024 / 4:36 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.