Off-duty Chicago Police officer involved in shooting on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An off-duty Chicago Police officer was involved in a shooting in broad daylight in Lincoln Park Thursday afternoon.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability confirmed it was investigating an off-duty officer involved in a shooting in the 2700 block of North Halsted Street. It was not believed anyone was struck by the gunfire.

Activity was centered in an alley north of Schubert Avenue just east of Halsted Street.

A black sport-utility vehicle was seen in the alley, and investigators were seen putting down evidence markers.

Police were also canvasing the area for physical or perishable evidence.

Police were also called to the 700 block of West Diversey Parkway – just to the north and east – to find suspects in the incident.