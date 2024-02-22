Watch CBS News
Woman carjacked by armed group while parked on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was carjacked while sitting in her car in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The victim was sitting in her parked car just before 1 a.m., in the 6000 block of West Wellington Avenue when four armed males approached and forced her out of the car, police said.

One of the offenders fled the scene in the victim's car. The other three left in a dark-colored sedan.

The victim was not hurt.

No arrests were made. Area 5 detectives were investigating. 

February 22, 2024

