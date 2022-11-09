Off-duty Chicago police officer involved in shooting in Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police officers are on the scene in Belmont Cragin, after an off-duty officer was involved in a shooting Wednesday morning.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern confirmed an off-duty officer "was involved in a shooting incident" Wednesday morning near Grand and Laramie Avenues. Ahern said the officer was not wounded, but did not provide any further information on the incident.

At least 10 shell casings were visible on the ground around an SUV at the scene.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) confirmed they were investigating the incident, but did not provide any further details.

COPA asked anyone with information to call them at 312-746-3609.