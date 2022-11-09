Watch CBS News
Local News

Off-duty Chicago police officer involved in shooting in Belmont Cragin

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Off-duty police officer involved in shooting on Northwest Side
Off-duty police officer involved in shooting on Northwest Side 00:39

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police officers are on the scene in Belmont Cragin, after an off-duty officer was involved in a shooting Wednesday morning.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern confirmed an off-duty officer "was involved in a shooting incident" Wednesday morning near Grand and Laramie Avenues. Ahern said the officer was not wounded, but did not provide any further information on the incident.

At least 10 shell casings were visible on the ground around an SUV at the scene.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) confirmed they were investigating the incident, but did not provide any further details.

COPA asked anyone with information to call them at 312-746-3609.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 9, 2022 / 11:26 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.