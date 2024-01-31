Watch CBS News
Off-duty Chicago firefighter in serious condition after being shot multiple times

By Elyssa Kaufman, Courtney Scott

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An off-duty Chicago firefighter is in serious condition after being shot Wednesday morning. 

According to fire officials, the firefighter was shot multiple times around 5:30 a.m. 

The off-duty firefighter was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. 

Sources said the firefighter was investigating an attempted car robbery on 38th Street and King Drive at the time of the shooting. 

This is a developing story. 

First published on January 31, 2024 / 8:05 AM CST

