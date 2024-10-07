Chicago college students demonstrate on 1-year mark of Oct. 7 attack in Israel

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While many stopped on Monday to mark one year since the deadly Hamas attack on Israel, student activists wanted to focus attention on the war in Gaza, which started soon after the attack.

As student groups demonstrated on the campus of schools like DePaul University last year, some students walked out of their classes this year. Hundreds of students participated in Monday demonstrations on multiple Chicago colleges.

Security wouldn't let CBS News Chicago on the property, so CBS News Chicago cameras caught a view from over the fence.

Henna Ayesh, a DePaul student and lead organizer, said she's been involved in protests and demonstrations. Her connection to the issue is personal.

"My village has been completely flattened, destroyed," she said. "My family has been forced to flee with nothing but the clothes on their back."

At the University of Illinois Chicago, students also walked out of class.

"My family is not in Gaza, but they've been really affected by what's going on," said Jenin Alharitihi, a former UIC student. "They barely have any resources to even live anymore."

Alharitihi added, "I think we are really, really sick and tired of calling for the same things, calling for the same actions here every single day."

Some faculty and community members joined the students in the demonstration at UIC that was registered and approved by the university.

"If the most I can do for this cause is show up here and just voice my support, then that's what I'm going to do," said Jeremiah Munog, a UIC student.

Gaza health officials say more than 42,000 Palestinians have been killed in the past year. More than 1,200 people have been killed in Israel, most in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

"We don't agree with any death that happened that day," Ayesh said. "There's no justification for any of it."

In a statement, a UIC spokesperson said, "The planned event is sponsored by a registered student organization and being held through an Open Expression Request, which was submitted by the organizers. As a public institution, UIC continuously strives to balance safeguarding constitutionally protected free speech rights with creating a positive and supportive campus for all members of the university community. The ability to voice diverse opinions, especially on complex and multifaceted issues, is fundamental to our democratic ideals and our institution's academic mission. The open exchange of opposing ideas and appreciation of different perspectives also requires an environment of mutual respect, which the university intends to maintain. UIC will continue to uphold our values of inclusivity, tolerance and respect for one another to ensure all can live, learn and work together in a safe and welcoming environment."

Another demonstration took place on Saint Xavier University's campus.

A spokesperson said, "There is a peaceful demonstration happening on campus today hosted by Students for Justice in Palestine. It is a closed event open only to students and faculty/staff. It is not a walk out, but rather a teach-in, which will educate the community on the concept of occupation and mark the one-year anniversary of the start of the war in Palestine. Students will read poetry from revolutionaries and grieve together the lives lost and the heartbreak faced for the past year. Our Public Safety Department remains close by at any event, but because this is a peaceful gathering, we do not anticipate the need for enhanced security measures."

"The students really see Palestine as not just a cause for themselves, but it's a cause for the world," said Alharitihi.

A spokesperson for DePaul never responded to a request for comment.

There are more demonstrations planned through this week on campuses across the Chicago area.