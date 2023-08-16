OBGYN facing 41 new misconduct claims for examining patients while intoxicated

OBGYN faces new lawsuits accused of drinking on the job

CHICAGO (CBS) – Five more lawsuits were filed against a Chicago area doctor accused of drinking while examining his patients. Another 36 lawsuits are expected to be filed sometime this week.

Dr. Vernon Cannon was an OBGYN at the DuPage Medical Group - now known as Duly Health and Care.

The 41 new misconduct claims are in addition to 17 lawsuits already filed.

In one of the prior cases, a former patient claims she knew something was off immediately when she went in for a routine checkup.

"When I had met with him the apportionment was brief as in like five minutes," said Karin Stortz, former patient. "Dilated pupils, slurred speech, wasn't making good eye contact it didn't seem like I was even really there."

CBS 2 reached out to Dr. Cannon back in January, but he never responded.

Duly Health and Care said he hasn't worked there since 2020 and that patient care and safety are their top priority.