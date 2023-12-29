Victim of shooting at Chicago suburban mall files lawsuit citing negligence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman who was shot two years ago at Oakbrook Center Shopping Mall has just filed a lawsuit.

Alexis Martinez, who was shot four times, is saying the mall should have had more adequate security, according to the Daily Harold.

She is claiming negligence - saying the mall knew there was criminal activity there and should have done more to keep shoppers safe.

Several bystanders were also hit by gunfire back on Dec. 23, 2021, during a shootout.

The Daily Herald says Martinez is also suing the two men accused of pulling the trigger.