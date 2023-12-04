Watch CBS News
2 people robbed in Oak Park, suspect arrested in Chicago after crashing stolen car

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was in custody after two people were robbed in west suburban Oak Park, and a suspect later crashed a stolen car in Chicago.

Around 7:40 a.m., Oak Park police responded to a call of an armed robbery in the 100 block of Chicago Avenue.

Police said one victim was sitting in his car in a parking lot when someone opened the door of his car from the outside, pointed a gun at him, and robbed him of his cell phone and cash.

Another person was walking south on the corner of Taylor and Chicago avenues when the robber approached them and took their jacket, cell phone, and backpack at gunpoint.

The robber fled the scene, and as an officer was arriving, the robber collided with the officer's vehicle.

Oak Park police said they later learned the vehicle the robber was driving had been stolen in an earlier carjacking in Chicago. The car later crashed in Chicago, and a suspect was taken into custody.

December 4, 2023

