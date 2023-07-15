Oak Lawn dealership hosting 10th annual USO Barbeque for the Troops

USO Barbeque for the Troops happening at Oak Lawn dealership

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A south suburban car dealership is giving a special shout-out to our soldiers.

Oak Lawn Toyota is hosting its 10th USO Barbecue for the Troops fundraiser on Saturday.

You and the family are invited to swing by to enjoy food, live music, car shows, and more.

All money raised will benefit USO Illinois to help service members and their loved ones.

The fun begins at 11 a.m. near 95th and Kostner Avenue.