Oak Lawn dealership hosting 10th annual USO Barbeque for the Troops

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A south suburban car dealership is giving a special shout-out to our soldiers.

Oak Lawn Toyota is hosting its 10th USO Barbecue for the Troops fundraiser on Saturday.

You and the family are invited to swing by to enjoy food, live music, car shows, and more.

All money raised will benefit USO Illinois to help service members and their loved ones.

The fun begins at 11 a.m. near 95th and Kostner Avenue.

First published on July 15, 2023 / 6:59 AM

