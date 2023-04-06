Oak Lawn officer charged with beating teen during arrest to appear in court Thursday

Oak Lawn officer charged with hitting teen during arrest due in court

Oak Lawn officer charged with hitting teen during arrest due in court

Oak Lawn officer charged with hitting teen during arrest due in court

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Oak Lawn police officer indicted in the beating of a teen is expected in court.

This comes as supporters of that teenager are still rallying for the officer's firing.

They'll protest outside the Cook County courthouse this morning but also held a rally yesterday.

Officer Patrick O'Donnell pleaded not guilty to battery and misconduct back in March.

Prosecutors accuse him of beating 17-year-old Hadi Abuatelah during a July 2022 traffic stop. The teen also faces charges for illegally possessing a gun in that incident.

The Oak Lawn Police Department and O'Donnell's attorney say the teen tried to reach for it during the arrest.

Supporters of Abuatelah say he is still struggling with his recovery after the beating.