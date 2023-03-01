Oak Lawn officer indicted for punching teen during arrest appearing in court for arraignment

Oak Lawn Officer indicted for beating of teen expected to be arraigned Wednesday

OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) -- An Oak Lawn police officer appeared in court Wednesday for arraignment on charges of aggravated battery and official misconduct.

He's charged for the July beating of a 17-year-old boy after a traffic stop.

A grand jury indicted officer Patrick O'Donnell for his role in the violent arrest of Hadi Abuatelah.

The teen suffered a broken pelvis and other severe injuries as a result of the beating.

He was a passenger in a car pulled over by oak lawn police.

Officers say Abuatelah tried to run with a backpack and reached for a gun when he was pinned to the ground.

Abuatelah is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, and possession of cannabis.