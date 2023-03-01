Oak Lawn officer indicted for punching teen during arrest appearing in court for arraignment
OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) -- An Oak Lawn police officer appeared in court Wednesday for arraignment on charges of aggravated battery and official misconduct.
He's charged for the July beating of a 17-year-old boy after a traffic stop.
A grand jury indicted officer Patrick O'Donnell for his role in the violent arrest of Hadi Abuatelah.
The teen suffered a broken pelvis and other severe injuries as a result of the beating.
He was a passenger in a car pulled over by oak lawn police.
Officers say Abuatelah tried to run with a backpack and reached for a gun when he was pinned to the ground.
Abuatelah is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, and possession of cannabis.
