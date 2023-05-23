Watch CBS News
3 suspects cut hole to enter, rob Oak Lawn jewelry store

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are investigating a bold break-in in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.

Officers said the three suspects cut a hole in a wall in an empty business and made their way right into a jewelry store at 87th and Ridgeland.

oak-lawn-jewelry-robbery.png
Once inside, they waited for the owner to arrive, then demanded the keys to the safe and display cases. The suspects stole jewelry and assaulted the owner.

The owner had minor injuries.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at 708-907-4051. They can also text information to 708-613-8477.

First published on May 22, 2023 / 7:31 PM

