Oak Forest man charged with trafficking machine gun switches

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Oak Forest man was charged with selling machine gun conversion devices to a buyer who was an undercover law enforcement officer.

Anthony Prisco, 20, was charged with illegally possessing and transferring machine guns and illegally possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon.

He was indicted on federal firearm charges for allegedly trafficking 25 "Glock switches" that convert handguns into fully automatic machine guns.

According to the indictment and a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago, Prisco sold 25 machine gun conversion devices, a firearm with an obliterated serial number, and a 3D printer to the officer.

The printer that Prisco sold to the officer had been used to print the machine gun conversion devices.

A machine gun conversion device - commonly known as a "Glock switch" or "auto sear" - equips firearms to fire multiple rounds with a single pull of the trigger.

Prisco was on probation for a state firearm conviction at the time of the sale. As a previously convicted felon, he was prohibited by federal law from possessing a firearm.

Prisco has been ordered detained in federal custody without bond. His arraignment was set for Aug. 7.