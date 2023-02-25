Nothing imminent for possible Patrick Kane trade, Blackhawks team brass says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Patrick Kane was held out of Blackhawks practice Friday, but it wasn't trade related.

Head Coach Luke Richardson said Kane was a little sore.

However, there continues to be a lot of talk of a potential trade to the New York Rangers, but Kane still has to waive his no-movement clause - and Richardson says General Manager Kyle Davidson indicated nothing is imminent.

"I'm not on any calls. I really have no idea what's going on other than Kyle just giving me a post up today again. He said there's lots of phone calls, but no offers," Richardson said. "People are still kicking tires waiting, and you know, and now, there's been two kind of big trades and a couple little ones, and it will start to probably get more and more. For me, I'm just trying to figure out a good game plan."

Kane, 34, was the first overall draft pick for the Blackhawks in 2007 and has played for no other NHL team.

He is, of course, a three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Blackhawks.