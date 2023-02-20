Norwood Park crash: woman dead after slamming into front porch of home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman is dead after crashing into the front porch of a home in the Norwood Park neighborhood.

Police said, around 9:10 p.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old woman was speeding near Bryn Mawr and Avondale avenues, when she lost control of her 2008 Ford Crown Victoria, and crashed into the front porch of a home.

A woman who lives there was home at the time. She heard the impact and saw the driver get taken away in an ambulance.

"I was sitting on my couch watching TV, and I heard a big crash, and I looked outside and saw a car inside my porch," Linda Gonzales said. "You could tell somebody ran into the house, but I wasn't sure which part of it."

The driver was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Chicago Police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.