Watch CBS News
Local News

ComEd gives Norwood Park church $27K rebate for switching to solar power

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Norwood Park church gets $27K rebate for using solar power
Norwood Park church gets $27K rebate for using solar power 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Getting green for going green.

A church on Chicago's Northwest Side received a big rebate for switching over to solar power.

Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Norwood Park received a $27,000 rebate from ComEd.

That money was earned thanks to their rooftop solar installation.

Since 2019, ComEd has distributed a total of $100 million in rebates for customers who make the switch to rooftop solar.

First published on April 20, 2023 / 7:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.