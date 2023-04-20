ComEd gives Norwood Park church $27K rebate for switching to solar power
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Getting green for going green.
A church on Chicago's Northwest Side received a big rebate for switching over to solar power.
Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Norwood Park received a $27,000 rebate from ComEd.
That money was earned thanks to their rooftop solar installation.
Since 2019, ComEd has distributed a total of $100 million in rebates for customers who make the switch to rooftop solar.
