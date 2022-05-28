Northwestern women's lacrosse trip to Final Four ends with heartbreaking loss to North Carolina

BALTIMORE (CBS) -- The Northwestern Wildcats have established themselves as one of the premiere women's lacrosse programs in the country – and this was their third straight appearance in the Final Four.

Unfortunately, all three of these appearances have ended with losses in the semifinals – and this one Friday in rough fashion.

A good crowd of 'Cats fans made the trip to Maryland and likely enjoyed it at first – as Northwestern dominated No. 1 seed and undefeated North Carolina for much of the day.

Dylan Amonte made it 14-7 with 10 minutes to play.

But the Tar Heels would score eight unanswered goals - capped by a shot from Sam Geiersbach to take the lead 15-14 with just over a minute to play.

That score would be the final, in a heartbreaking end to another great season for Northwestern.