Watch CBS News
Sports

Northwestern women's lacrosse trip to Final Four ends with heartbreaking loss to North Carolina

/ CBS Chicago

BALTIMORE (CBS) -- The Northwestern Wildcats have established themselves as one of the premiere women's lacrosse programs in the country – and this was their third straight appearance in the Final Four.

Unfortunately, all three of these appearances have ended with losses in the semifinals – and this one Friday in rough fashion.

A good crowd of 'Cats fans made the trip to Maryland and likely enjoyed it at first – as Northwestern dominated No. 1 seed and undefeated North Carolina for much of the day.

Dylan Amonte made it 14-7 with 10 minutes to play.

But the Tar Heels would score eight unanswered goals - capped by a shot from Sam Geiersbach to take the lead 15-14 with just over a minute to play.

That score would be the final, in a heartbreaking end to another great season for Northwestern.

First published on May 27, 2022 / 7:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.