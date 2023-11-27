Northwestern University Chicago campus locked down after shots are fired

All-clear after reports of shots fired on Northwestern's Chicago campus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago campus of Northwestern University in Streeterville was put on lockdown Monday night, after a report of shots fired.

Students were told to shelter in place as police swarmed the area – until an all-clear was issued a little over half an hour later.

The shots were fired outside Wieboldt Hall, on Chicago Avenue between Fairbanks Court and Inner Lake Shore Drive, Northwestern said.

Wieboldt Hall houses facilities for Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management.

Chicago Police said at 9:06 p.m., officers responding to a shots-fired call in the 300 block of East Chicago Avenue spoke to a witness – who said there was a big fight in the street involving several people.

A woman was then seen taking out a handgun and firing once, police said.

The crowd fled the scene, police said.

Reports of shots fired outside of Wieboldt building— Northwestern University downtown campus. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/ydfRjBeV6a — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) November 28, 2023

Chicago Police and Northwestern University police responded to the scene. Students were inside Wieboldt Hall as everything unfolded.

At 8:59 p.m., the campus community was initially warned of an "active threat event" on the Chicago campus, advising people to "Run, Hide, Fight," "Take proper shelter," "Lock and/or barricade doors," and "Await further information."

By 9:35 p.m., the campus had been alerted that the situation was secured and was all clear. The alert said assailants were in custody, and it was not known whether anyone was injured.

However, Chicago Police said no one was injured, and no one was in custody in connection to the incident in the street.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke to two students who were visibly shaken up.

"It was pretty confusing at first, and then pretty scary," said Northwestern student Jake Sherman. "We were all just kind of hunkered down waiting for some news. I think just not knowing is the scariest part."

"It was a stressful experience," said Northwestern student Katherine Heinlen – who added that after the all-clear, she was "relieved, and glad that everything turned out OK – but yeah, still shaken."

Northwestern University police as of 10 p.m. were still questioning a number of people who may have been present when the shots were fired.

Officers with flashlights and police dogs were seen looking for shell casings late Monday, focusing on the courtyard area of Wieboldt Hall.